Man killed in Ottawa County apartment shooting identified

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The man killed in a shooting on Thursday in an Ottawa County apartment has been identified.

52-year-old Elieser Lores Montano died after being shot on September 25 around 9 a.m. at Brookmeadow Apartments off 44th Street in Georgetown Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the shooting happened during a domestic incident.

Montano was declared dead at the scene when deputies arrived around 9:12 a.m.

On Friday the Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide by gunshot.

Montano's 49-year-old wife was taken into custody on Thursday. She remains in jail pending formal charges by the prosecutor's office.

Her identity is not being released until she is arraigned.

Anyone with information on this shooting or the people involved is encouraged to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368).

