Macy's closing Grandville store at Rivertown Crossings

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Macy's will close its Rivertown Crossings location in Grandville as part of the department store chain's ongoing downsizing strategy.

According to the company's website, the Grandville store will shutter. Macy’s previously disclosed plans to close approximately 150 stores nationwide through 2026.

While Macy's did not disclose a final day for the location, FOX 17 has learned its last day of operation will be March 31, according to an official at RiverTown Crossings Mall.

The closure is part of Macy's broader strategy called "Bold New Chapter," which involves reducing the company's store count nationwide.

Despite the closure, mall officials say RiverTown Crossings will remain open and fully operational.

After Macy’s exits the space at the end of March, interior demolition of the building is expected to begin, clearing the way for future redevelopment.

While mall officials are not yet able to share specifics, discussions are underway regarding new uses for the former anchor space. Those details are expected to be announced at a later date once agreements are finalized.

After the Grandville location closes, Macy's will have just two stores in West Michigan: one at Woodland Mall in Kentwood and another at Crossroads Mall in Portage.

