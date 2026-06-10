Kent County emergency officials urge residents to prepare for severe weather

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Kent County emergency officials are urging residents to prepare for severe weather before the next storm arrives, warning that complacency can leave families caught off guard when conditions change quickly.

Scott Corbin, Kent County Emergency Management Coordinator, said weather patterns are difficult to predict at the neighborhood level.

"Weather is very unpredictable as it moves through your area. It's very hard to predict your own specific neighborhood and how much damage you may or may not get," Corbin said.

From severe thunderstorms to tornadoes and extreme heat, emergency officials say the best time to prepare is before severe weather is in the forecast. Corbin said one of the biggest mistakes residents make is assuming a storm will affect someone else.

"Some people get complacent and say, well, you know, that's to the north of us, that's to the south of us, and so that complacency really catches them off guard," Corbin said.

Corbin encourages residents to stay informed by keeping weather alerts turned on their devices, monitoring forecasts and taking warnings seriously. He also recommends having basic emergency supplies ready before a storm develops.

"Having some water, maybe having some ice for your refrigerated items, but then think about a generator. If you don't have a generator in your home, think about a generator, but then think about using it safely," Corbin said.

Corbin said the goal is not just tracking storms, but making sure people have the information they need to stay out of harm's way.

"We hope that people do seek shelter and protect themselves, and at the same time, we're hoping that we don't get as much damage from those storms as what sometimes is predicted," Corbin said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube