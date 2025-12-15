Jenison nonprofit transforms holiday giving with dignity-focused shopping experience

JENISON, Mich. — A Jenison nonprofit is revolutionizing how families receive holiday gifts by creating a shopping experience that prioritizes dignity and choice over traditional charity handouts.

Love Your Neighbor's Community Christmas, now in its 10th year, invites families to shop for their own gifts rather than receiving pre-filled bags. The program transforms donated items into a store-like setting where families can choose presents that best fit their needs.

"Dignity is at the core of our mission. It's so important to let families come in and contribute and choose the gifts they want to choose for their family," said Kaitlin Verkaik, development director at Love Your Neighbor.

James Smith, a first-time volunteer helping prepare the event, discovered the organization recently and jumped at the chance to help.

"So I heard about Love Your Neighbor fairly recently.. so when I had an opportunity to volunteer here today, I said that'd be awesome," Smith said.

The shelves are stocked entirely with community donations, including toys, coats and games. Dozens of volunteers help organize the items into a shopping experience that removes the stigma often associated with receiving assistance.

According to Verkaik, about 37% of people in the community struggle to make ends meet, and the holidays can intensify financial pressure. The organization addresses this by maintaining privacy throughout the application process and shopping experience.

"Asking for help is hard… there's a stigma to that… so we want to meet them where they're at," Verkaik said.

The program opens to families this weekend, but volunteers like Smith say the impact extends beyond the recipients.

"I think for me, the holidays is about joy… about giving more than it is about receiving… any opportunity we have to be more united, to love one another, I think is just a beautiful witness," Smith said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

