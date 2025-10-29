Jenison Marching Band prepares for state finals with performance at Ford Field

JENISON, Mich. — Each step, each note, each heartbeat. For the Jenison Marching Band, it’s all been building to this moment — the state finals stage.

For decades, Jenison Marching Band has earned a reputation as one of the most respected in the state. Band Director Dave Zamborsky says the excitement never fades.

"It feels really, really good. This is only the third year we've had the state prelim process, so it's still new and exciting. The kids feel really good about that first step — and performing at Ford Field is just an incredible experience," Zamborsky said.

The band's show this year, "The Night Garden," is an eight-minute performance filled with vibrant music, colorful costumes, and dark visuals. They're still adding new details to make their performance stand out.

"We just put in some more choreography last night. Even during state week, we're adding little touches to maximize its impact on the audience and judges. It's a really cool, vibrant visual display this year," Zamborsky said.

Behind every performance are students who pour their hearts into every practice. Senior drum major Jaden Busch says making it to state never gets old.

"It is just a huge blessing to be a part of this group that achieves excellence year after year. So definitely don't take it for granted the privilege it is to go to states and even nationals every year," Busch said.

Junior Devin Butler says it's not just about the competition.

"Just the bond between everyone in the band and the desire to get better, and everyone just loves the band here, so it creates a really nice culture throughout everyone in the band," Butler said.

For sophomore Dominic Gill, his first year as a drum major is about following in the footsteps of those who came before him.

"It's a lot of hard work, showing up early, getting everything set up, getting ready for the band, and just staying ahead of the band to keep things productive," Gill said.

The state championship will take place Saturday, November 1st, at Ford Field.

