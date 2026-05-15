Ink Society Tattoo Collective helping community through Mental Health Awareness Month

JENISON, Mich. — A Jenison tattoo studio is using art and conversation to help support people struggling with addiction, grief and mental health during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Inside The Ink Society Tattoo Collective, owner Noize Pierce says the stories shared during appointments often run deeper than the ink itself. Pierce says his own struggles with addiction inspired him to create a different kind of tattoo shop — one where people feel safe, welcomed and heard.

“It’s my goal to make sure that people understand that it's okay to be heard,” Pierce said.

Pierce says the studio has become a place where people feel comfortable opening up about grief, sobriety, trauma and mental health struggles.

During Mental Health Awareness Month, tattoo artist Victor Cameron says many clients walk through the doors carrying emotional weight.

“Me helping the community or helping the person with their life struggles, it's pretty important to me,” Cameron said.

For some clients, the tattoos themselves symbolize healing, recovery and growth.

“The phoenix, because of being a rising phoenix rising from the ashes and rebirth and renewal is huge,” client Lindsay Misenar said while getting tattooed during the shop’s mental health awareness event.

Others say simply having a safe environment to talk about mental health can make a difference.

“I've struggled with mental health myself, and I know a lot of people that have struggled, so it's really nice that they're doing something like this,” first-time client Mitchell Cheyne said.

Pierce says conversations surrounding mental health and addiction are especially important because many people struggling often feel alone.

“Be able to show people that there's hope that your past does not have to define who you are, and that there's a bright future if you just seek it and work for it,” Pierce said.

Pierce also hosts “The Tatted Addicts” podcast, where guests openly discuss addiction recovery and mental health struggles.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available by calling or texting 988.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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