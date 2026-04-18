Hudsonville senior Jovaan Daniels officially breaks the school's all-time basketball scoring record.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A goal set years ago inside a high school gym has turned into history for one Hudsonville basketball standout.

Hudsonville senior Jovaan Daniels is now the all-time leading scorer in school history, reaching the milestone last month with a layup in the third quarter of a game that cemented his place in the program’s record books.

For Daniels, the achievement marks the culmination of years of work and a vision he set for himself when he first arrived at the school.

“That’s been a goal of mine coming into high school,” Daniels said. “I just said that coming into Hudsonville, wanting to be one of the best players ever come out of here, and it’s been paying off.”

That goal became reality in a defining moment on the court, one that didn’t come as a surprise to those closest to the program.

“He’s a tremendous point guard. He’s a tremendous teammate,” said Hudsonville boys basketball head coach Eric Elliot. “I think he’s the best point guard in the state.”

Daniels’ impact extends beyond the stat sheet, according to his teammates, who say his leadership and character have made the moment even more meaningful.

“It's really nice to play with a point guard that knows how to play the game really well. I love him as a person and as a player, and it’s really cool to see for him,” said teammate Alex Armstrong.

The record-breaking performance reflects a consistent commitment to improvement, Daniels said.

“I worked every day and this is a dream come true to reach this goal,” he said.

As his high school career comes to a close, Daniels is already looking ahead. He has committed to continue his basketball career at Ferris State University, where he will take his game to the collegiate level.

“I’d like to thank all my teammates, my coaches, parents, friends for everything,” Daniels said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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