Hudsonville roofing expert shares what to look for after hail damage and what to do next

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — After hearing from several Hudsonville homeowners following Wednesday’s story on denied hail damage insurance claims, FOX 17 followed up with roofing experts to learn what homeowners should look for after a storm and what steps they should take if they notice possible damage.

For many residents, the March 10 hailstorm was hard to forget.

“It sounded like a bunch of golf balls was coming down on top of our roof, just over and over and over and over,” said homeowner Walter Smith.

Roofing experts with Above Roofing say some of the first signs of hail damage may show up before homeowners ever step foot on a roof.

That includes dents on siding, gutters, downspouts, and even damaged window screens.

“Damage to the siding, their downspouts, maybe even their gutters, is probably the leading indicator that there could be potential roof damage. We have noticed a lot of damaged window screens as well,” said Scott Tubergen, president of Above Roofing.

Tubergen says some hail damage may not be visible immediately after a storm, especially during warmer months when shingles begin to soften.

“You can tend to see the damage pretty quickly after a storm. Through some of our research, we have noticed that, as like this storm in particular was March, so shingles will soften up in warmer weather, so it’s something that could show more damage four months from the storm,” Tubergen said.

Some homeowners say they did not initially realize there may have been damage until neighbors started getting inspections.

“Initially, I didn’t think too much of it, and then the neighbors all started mentioning that they were getting their roofs inspected and noticing some damage,” said homeowner Andrew Osterhaus.

Roofing professionals say hail damage often looks different than normal wear and tear.

“So, hail damage is when the hail strikes the shingle and leaves a little crater, and usually it is also forcing the granules into the asphalt or into that crater,” Tubergen said.

The company also recommends homeowners avoid climbing onto their roofs themselves and instead contact a professional for a safer inspection.

“I would recommend them reaching out to a professional, they’ll have a little better understanding on what they’re looking for, but I also like to take into account the safety factor,” Tubergen said.

If damage is found, Above Roofing says documentation can play a major role during the insurance claims process.

“We always file a company cam report, which is a software used for all of our photos, so they get that in a PDF form,” said Derek Platte, estimating supervisor with Above Roofing.

Roofing experts also encourage homeowners to keep photos, reports, and request a second inspection if they disagree with a claim decision.

As West Michigan heads deeper into storm season, roofing professionals say the most important thing homeowners can do is act quickly if they notice possible damage.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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