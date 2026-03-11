Hudsonville residents wake up to flooded basements after overnight storm hits neighborhood

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Floodwaters hit Hudsonville hard overnight, leaving several homeowners waking up to water in their basements and scrambling to clean up the damage.

Hudsonville homeowner Morgan Kwekel said it all happened fast inside the home she and her family moved into just six months ago.

"I stepped in a puddle of water as I got down to the bottom step, and when we looked, the water line was probably up to about four feet outside… and just kept pouring in through the basement," Kwekel said.

Within minutes Tuesday night, the water started rising and panic quickly set in as the family tried to figure out how to stop it.

"My husband stepped in right away and was pulling things away from the water, moving things upstairs. He started to take the water that he could into a shop vac and try to get it out, trying everything we could," Kwekel said.

The focus has since turned to cleanup. Fans are running, carpet has been torn out, and furniture is drying as the family works to salvage what they can.

"He tore out all the carpet in one of our rooms and just chucked it out the door, getting rid of it. We've been having to move things around and put things in the garage just to keep it away from the water," Kwekel said.

Several other Hudsonville neighbors also shared photos and videos of their flooded basements as they work to clean up and assess the damage. Neighbor Olivia Drake said her basement was also flooded.

SERVPRO restoration crews, who help with cleanup and repairs after storm damage, said they responded to around 200 homes in the area overnight and say their phones have been ringing nonstop.

Kwekel said the experience has been overwhelming, but if there is one thing homeowners should take away from this, it is preparation.

"I guess just be proactive. Maybe check your sump pump, make sure it's working properly. Maybe check the drain, make sure that's working properly. Just be proactive as much as you can," Kwekel said.

