Hudsonville planning commission approves townhome development on Highland Drive wooded property

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A proposed housing development in Hudsonville is moving forward after a 6-2 vote from the city’s Planning Commission.

The Wooded Way Townhomes project would be built at 3662 Highland Drive and includes 28 townhomes, four new single-family residential parcels and room for a public pathway connecting New Holland Street to Highland Drive.

The proposal has drawn concern from some nearby residents, who spoke during a public hearing about flooding, traffic and the loss of wooded green space.

One resident said standing water is already a concern in the area after it rains. Others questioned what could happen to mature trees, wetlands and the character of the neighborhood if the project moves forward.

Planning Commission Chair Jules Schmucker said the development fits into the city’s master plan by improving pedestrian safety and helping connect bike pathways throughout Hudsonville.

Schmucker said she understands the concerns raised by neighbors, but said the city is working to balance preserving natural space with the need for more housing.

The project must still go through additional reviews, including oversight from county officials and the state’s environmental agency, before construction can begin.

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