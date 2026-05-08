Hudsonville man dead after being struck by vehicle near mailbox

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 82-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street to a mailbox in Georgetown Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday on VanBuren Street near 22nd Avenue. Authorities say the man was crossing the street when he was hit by a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 16-year-old.

First responders attempted life-saving efforts on the 82-year-old, but he died from his injuries.

The 16-year-old driver and a 14-year-old passenger were not injured.

Deputies are investigating the crash.

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