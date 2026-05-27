Hudsonville homeowners question denied hail claims after March storm damage

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — After a powerful hailstorm moved through Hudsonville on March 10, some homeowners say they’re still dealing with damage — and frustration after their State Farm claims were denied.

“It sounded like a bunch of golf balls was coming down on the top of our roof just over and over and over,” said homeowner Walter Smith.

Now neighbors like Smith say they feel like they’re being hit again as they continue trying to get their roofs repaired.

Several residents say they called roofing companies to inspect their homes after the storm before filing insurance claims.

“So I called 3 roofers, had it inspected. They all said it was damaged,” said homeowner Andrew Oosterhouse.

However, homeowners say their claims were denied, leaving many confused about what qualifies as hail damage.

“It’s a weird place to be in when you have 3 roofers come out and tell you it is hail damage and the insurance company insisting that it’s not,” Oosterhouse said.

Some neighbors say it’s been frustrating seeing nearby homes already getting new roofs while they continue fighting their claims.

“We basically have just kind of pushed on to carry on with the process and see how much further we can get,” said homeowner Ryan Kulcsar.

Derek Platte with Above Roofing says the company found what they believe are clear signs of hail damage on multiple homes in the neighborhood.

“When you get up onto the roof, you will then see bruises, indentations and granules into that asphalt,” Platte said.

In a statement to FOX 17, State Farm said it paid more than $5.6 billion in hail-related claims across the United States last year. The company says every claim is reviewed individually and that “every home, loss, and policy can be different, which means claim outcomes may vary.”

“I’ve had house insurance literally for 50 years and I’ve never made a claim. This is the very first time that I have,” said homeowner Nick Chertos said.

Above Roofing says homeowners who believe their claim was wrongly denied should continue documenting damage and request additional reviews.

“They’re our neighbors. They’re part of our community, and we just want to make sure that they’re taken care of the way that they should be taken care of,” said Scott Tubergen, President of Above Roofing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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