Historic Grandville restaurant building reopens as Villa Bar & Banquet after $1 million renovation

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — For decades, this building was home to the Grand Villa Restaurant. Now, after a three-year renovation, it's back — but in a whole new way.

It's a Grandville staple that shut down during COVID. Ever since, the building sat vacant until husband and wife Nina Mahesh and Manoj Mulki decided to step in.

"I think Grandville has so much to offer, and we wanted to be a part of that," Nina Mahesh said.

The couple honored the old while bringing the new.

"I think this building has so much to offer and has given so much to this community over many years, and we wanted to revitalize it and make it something that people in Grandville could be proud of again," Mahesh said.

Upstairs is Villa Bar & Banquet, a space designed for weddings, quinceañeras, concerts and comedy shows. The space can hold hundreds, with bridal suites and high-end lighting built in.

"We always wanted the upstairs to be a banquet hall. We thought the area could really use one, and we saw the potential in the building," Mahesh said.

Downstairs, locals remember the name as the Dungeon returns, but this time as a speakeasy style bar with cocktails and appetizers. You can celebrate life's biggest moments upstairs, while downstairs offers a spot to relax and connect.

"We want people to feel that that's like a second home for them that they can always come, eat, always come, have a drink, always come, have a friendly conversation," Mahesh said.

Grandville Mayor Steve Maas calls the new million-dollar renovation a huge win for the city, not only calling it a great option for entertainment, but also hoping this boosts the city economically.

"It's just another option for people in Grandville and the whole surrounding area. It's a very exciting thing, and we're just glad that the owners have shown confidence in the city of Grandville and have invested their trust and their funds in our communities," Maas said.

Whether you're here to say I do, dance the night away or celebrate a milestone, Villa Bar & Banquet promises elegance, energy and magic right here in Grandville.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube