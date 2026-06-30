Hand2Hand expands summer food program to support families across West Michigan

JENISON, Mich. — As the school year ends, many West Michigan families lose access to free school breakfasts and lunches, creating an added challenge during the summer months.

To help fill that gap, Hand2Hand is distributing food bags at 14 locations across West Michigan, providing families with kid-friendly meals and snacks while children are out of school.

For Nicholas Gagnon, a father of five, the extra support has become an important part of his family's routine.

"It definitely helps kind of bridge that gap of when kids are still needing a little more," Gagnon said. "Trying to give them healthy and filling options is always a trick."

Gagnon said his family has participated in Hand2Hand's program for the past two years and that his children eagerly anticipate bringing home the weekly food bags.

"They get really excited about it, especially if we bring home mac and cheese," he said. "We're going to make it that night because they're super excited."

For other families, the food distribution served as an introduction to the program.

Roxanne Phillips said she stopped after seeing volunteers directing traffic into the distribution site and was grateful for the assistance.

"It's gonna really help out," Phillips said. "I don't know exactly what's in them, but anything is helpful. Maybe it's enough just for the day, maybe it'll last a couple days. I'm grateful."

She said access to nutritious food is especially important during the summer.

"Whatever you can get, especially wholesome food during the summertime for the kids, instead of having them fill up with sugary snacks and all that kind of stuff," Phillips said. "Anything helps, especially wholesome foods."

Another parent, Andrew McDonald, said programs like Hand2Hand can make a meaningful difference for families.

"I know there's a lot of kids right now that could use a summer program and help like this," McDonald said. "I think it's great. We should have more of it."

The impact is also felt by students. Lanaya Kunard said she appreciates the organization's efforts to help children and families.

"They come to my school and help us provide foods for people that have hard times," Kunard said. "It feels amazing to help people."

According to Hand2Hand, one in five children in Michigan faces food insecurity.

"I think what I keep hearing from parents is just how thankful they are that somebody cares," Hand2Hand Director of Operations Angie Spears said. "We know that West Michigan, there are lots of opportunities for help, but we are just excited to be part of the answer for families."

Hand2Hand's summer food distributions will continue throughout the summer. Families can find distribution dates and locations on the organization's website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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