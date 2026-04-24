Grandville's economic growth brings new opportunities for a 70-year-old family-owned hardware store

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — As Grandville continues to grow with new development, new businesses and more people moving into the area, one longtime staple is proving that small, family-owned businesses can grow right alongside it.

Ivanrest Hardware is celebrating 70 years in business, a milestone that reflects not just longevity, but a deep connection to the community it has served for generations.

Opened in 1956 by the Werkhoven family, the store began at a time when Grandville looked much different.

“The city's changed immensely over the years,” said owner Luke Werkhoven. “From the small downtown now to all the big stores out on 44th Street, it's grown leaps and bounds.”

He says back then, the area was far less developed, with fewer businesses and a smaller population. As the city has grown, so has the demand inside the store.

“The more people that come into Grandville, obviously there are more people that need to come to the hardware store and find things to fix in their house or whatever their daily needs might be,” Luke Werkhoven said.

With that growth has come an increase in large retailers and national chains, creating a more competitive landscape for small businesses.

But Werkhoven sees that growth as an opportunity.

“There's an opportunity because there's business to business growth,” he said. “I definitely think there's room for everybody to thrive in Grandville here.”

For the next generation, continuing that legacy means adapting while staying true to the store’s roots.

Nolan Werkhoven, a fifth-generation member of the family and store manager, said the business wouldn’t be where it is today without the community.

“We're very grateful for the customers and the community that's not only we have served, but served us that we could be here for 70 years, and we're hopeful to carry on for many more,” he said.

That sense of connection is something customers say sets the store apart.

“The way they treat their customers, the customer service is bar none, the best there is,” said Greg Door, a longtime customer. “When you walk in the door, they're standing there waiting for you, in a good way, not a pushy way. They'll find whatever you need right away.”

Even as Grandville continues to evolve, the family says their approach has stayed the same, focusing on relationships and service.

“It's obviously good when you got more people moving into the city, the city's grown up, getting bigger,” Luke Werkhoven said. “I definitely like that we're still keeping the small town feel of Grandville. It's definitely a great community to live in.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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