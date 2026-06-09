Grandville studying traffic calming measures along Canal Avenue after speeding concerns

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The city of Grandville is conducting a study to possible changes to Canal Avenue after residents raised concerns about speeding and a traffic analysis revealed 20 crashes near one intersection over five years.

City records show about 7,900 vehicles travel the stretch of Canal Avenue each day. A traffic analysis found 20 crashes near the intersection of Canal and 36th Street over a five-year period, including 6 that left people injured.

The study will examine several options to help calm traffic, including changes to intersections, signage and other road design improvements.

Hilary Godfrey, a Grandville resident who said she has lived in the city for about 15 years, said she often sees families, walkers and cyclists using the corridor.

"I think just the safety of people. We like to get out and do things, whether we're walking or biking, and you see a lot of people on their bikes and things like that. So just making sure that it's safe for everyone and safe for families to get around is important," Godfrey said.

Bonnie Boylan, another Grandville resident, said she does not use Canal Avenue often but is aware of the concerns neighbors have raised.

"I don't use Canal Avenue too much. I've never had a problem with it, but I know some of the residents do that live on the street, that cars are going way too fast," Boylan said.

Boylan said she would like to see the city explore possible ways to slow traffic.

"Maybe another traffic light or something, kind of slow traffic down at intervals," Boylan said.

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