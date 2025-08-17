Grandville Police investigating fight at RiverTown Crossings Mall

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grandville Police Department is investigating an assault that happened at RiverTown Crossings Mall Saturday afternoon.

According to the department, around 2:30 p.m., multiple people called 911 to report a fight, including at least one caller who reported that a gun may have been involved.

Officers from the Grandville Police Department, Wyoming Police Department, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and Kent County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after.

The Grandville Police Department said that after interviewing witnesses and people involved, they determined the fight was "entirely physical in nature" and that no gun was involved.

