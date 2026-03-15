Grandville parents share what they hope to see in the district's next superintendent

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Public Schools is searching for a new superintendent as current leader Roger Bearup prepares to retire after 11 years leading the district.

Bearup, who has spent 37 years in public education, will step down at the end of June.

Thursday night, parents and community members gathered to share what they hope to find in the district's next leader.

Nick Brock, a Grandville parent with a fourth-grade son in the district, said he wants the next superintendent to build on the district's existing strengths.

"What I really hope to see from the next superintendent is somebody who can build upon what we already do, are already doing in the district, which is a lot of great things, academics, athletics and supporting families within the community," Brock said.

Brock also said he hopes the next leader can bring the community together through any changes ahead.

"I think I'd really like to see somebody who's able to bring people together with whatever the changes may be, but to have that buy in from parents and be able to create a sense of unity and togetherness as we move forward," Brock said.

District leaders have been gathering feedback through surveys and community meetings, giving families multiple ways to share their perspectives. Brock said he believes the process has gone well so far.

"The school board members have been very interested in seeking more input and wanting to help the board make the right decisions for that. It's really I thought the process has gone really well so far," Brock said.

Jackie Pullman, another Grandville parent with two children who have attended Grandville Schools, said she hopes the next superintendent continues to build on what makes the district special.

"I hope that he, she, they continues all of the great things that make Grandville a place that I fell in love with," Pullman said.

Pullman said the community is one of the district's biggest strengths.

"It's just been an extremely welcoming, hard working, dedicated, really great place to raise a family. And I think Roger's done a great job. I think our board has done an amazing job. I try to support them whenever I can, and I just want to make sure that that continues," Pullman said.

The school board will review community feedback during a board workshop on March 18. Initial interviews with candidates are scheduled for March 24, with the possible selection of the next superintendent also expected that day.

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