Grandville family turns home into free haunted house

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — From the outside, it looks like any other home on the block. But step a little closer, and you’ll realize this house is hiding something spooky.

Welcome to The Hollow Manor — a homemade haunted house built with passion, community, and a whole lot of creativity.

“It started off when I was a kid,” said Jorden McDonald, who owns The Hollow Manor with his wife, Makenzie. “We used to do haunted houses all the time. Now, I just wanted to put something up for the community to enjoy — and for us to enjoy as well.”

What began three years ago with just a garage and a few decorations has now expanded into a full backyard experience.

“I just want people to enjoy doing something for free,” Jorden said. “We enjoy it too. We like to scare people, but for people to bring their families here and not have to worry about breaking the bank over it.”

Each year, the McDonald family — with help from relatives and friends — spends weeks setting up every creepy corner, from corn mazes to clowns and ghosts.

“It kind of gets bigger and bigger every year,” Jorden said. “Every time we have some people do it, other people want to join in.”

The first year, about 100 people stopped by. This year, nearly 800 visitors came through in just two nights.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Makenzie McDonald. “I like to sit at the end of the tunnel to show people the exit, but it’s really fun to see their reactions — their comments.”

To make it enjoyable for everyone, the McDonalds even offer a non-scary route for little ones. Visitors who don’t want to be frightened are given a glow stick — signaling to actors that it’s a no-scare zone.

The Hollow Manor is open weekends only, with Halloween weekend marking its final nights for the season. Admission is free, but donations are welcome — every dollar goes right back into decorations for the next year’s haunt.

The Hollow Manor is located at 3989 Canal Ave SW, Grandville MI.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

