Georgetown Township water pipe construction project forces drivers to navigate new detours

JENISON, Mich. — A major construction project at the corner of 48th and Port Sheldon in Georgetown Township is forcing drivers to take a detour.

Crews are constructing a 24-inch water transmission pipe. The project is expected to last through November, assuming there are no delays.

The current detour takes northbound drivers from Port Sheldon to 36th, then to Baldwin, and back onto 48th. For southbound drivers, the detour is in reverse.

"If you live in the area or adjacent to the area, I would advise leaving earlier and finding alternative routes. On our website, you can find the different traffic detours that we have for the community. We just ask for patience," Georgetown Township Superintendent Justin Stadt said.

Stadt said the project has been years in the making and is needed to keep up with demand.

"We have adequate water supply for our residents, and then we can provide a safe, sustainable and reliable water for the future," Stadt said.

For longtime neighbors like Sandy Jeltema, who has lived in the township for about 50 years, the detour is not new. She knows construction like this can turn a simple drive into a longer one.

"Last summer we went through the same thing port Sheldon and 48 that whole intersection was closed. I had to go all the way around the block. This time, I don't have to go down that way, hopefully, but it's an inconvenience," Jeltema said.

Jeltema understands why the construction is happening but is not keen on any costs that come with it.

"I know they have to do it, because a lot of times we have low water levels. I gotta pay more money and I don't like it," Jeltema said.

For drivers like Elliot Emmelander, the detour is an adjustment.

"If it remains like this, I mean, it shouldn't be a huge deal. Now, it's a lot more of a stop and go. Then maybe that's something we could get a little bit more angry about. But no, I don't think this will be a problem," Emmelander said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube