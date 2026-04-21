Georgetown Township to install new tornado siren to fix severe weather warning gaps for local residents

JENISON, Mich. — Georgetown Township leaders say a new tornado siren is on the way to help close a warning gap on the north side of the township.

Township officials say a 2025 review, done in coordination with Ottawa County Emergency Management, found limited emergency siren coverage near Steamboat Park Campground and surrounding neighborhoods.

Georgetown Township Fire Chief Matt DeWitt said the concern first surfaced after officials learned some people in the campground area and nearby neighborhoods could not hear existing sirens.

“That prompted us to do a little study and take a look at this northern part of the township and see if we had deficiencies based on the recommendation from West Shore services, we prompted to push forward with having an additional siren put on the north side,” DeWitt said.

The new siren is planned near 805 Taylor St. on airport property. DeWitt said the location was chosen to help cover Steamboat Park Campground, Riverview Airport and the growing number of people on the north side of the township.

“There are several 100 people on the north side here, so the siren actually will project between a mile to two miles out,” DeWitt said.

Officials say outdoor warning sirens remain an important part of emergency preparedness, especially for people who may be outside and away from their phones.

For Steamboat Park Campground owner Bill Boynton, the added warning system is welcome news.

“It's good for us. We’ve got the park and a lot of people in the park and airports here and the river boats here. A lot of people here at times,” Boynton said.

DeWitt said township leaders hope the siren will improve warning times and add another layer of protection for people in the area.

“That’s also what prompted us to look at this north side and see what we can do to better protect these people. As you know, 2026 has been a crazy weather year so far,” he said.

Township leaders say they hope to have the new siren installed and operational within the next month.

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