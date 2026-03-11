Georgetown Township swears in 6 firefighters ahead of EMS transition from Ottawa County sheriff

JENISON, Mich. — Georgetown Township has sworn in 6 new full-time firefighters as it prepares to take over medical emergency response from the Ottawa County Sheriff's paramedic program.

At Monday night's Georgetown Township Board meeting, officials swore in the six new full-time firefighters. The hires will allow the department to begin 24/7 staffing as the township prepares to take over medical emergency calls.

Georgetown Township Fire Chief Matt DeWitt said the expansion will broaden what the department can handle.

"This will make a huge difference when we have staff in our station… that can respond to a call, can respond to a dive call, water rescue, traffic accident, all those kind of things on top of just a bread and butter medical call," DeWitt said.

The change comes as Ottawa County phases out a paramedic program, which has historically handled medical emergencies in the township. To keep emergency coverage in place, Georgetown Township firefighters will begin responding to EMS calls starting next month.

DeWitt said the transition will happen in stages alongside Ottawa County.

"Ottawa County sheriff is going to run parallel with us starting April 1. So from April 1 to May 1 we'll run with them on all of the EMS calls, and then we'll fully transition as of May 1," DeWitt said.

For firefighter Chad Richardson, being sworn in means stepping into a role that directly impacts how quickly help arrives when someone calls 911.

"It's a good feeling to help people out and knowing that we're gonna be a full time staff. So instead of having to come from our house or our work to get to the station, we'll already be at the station so we can our response times will be a lot quicker to get and help save people," Richardson said.

Firefighter Jacob Hall said being part of the first group hired for the transition is meaningful.

"It's a great addition to the community to offer 24/7 fire service and to be a part of the first six that are doing it. It's a great feeling to be a part of that. We've got a great crew coming on board for it," Hall said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

