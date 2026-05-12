Georgetown Township seeks resident input on housing and future development plans

JENISON, Mich. — Georgetown Township residents are being asked to help shape the future of their community as the township works on a new five-year housing and community development plan.

The township is developing a five-year consolidated plan tied to federal funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Georgetown Township is one of six communities in Michigan receiving the funding, which is aimed at supporting housing and community development needs.

The survey asks people who live or work in the township to share their thoughts on housing, growth and future development priorities.

For residents like Tom Askew, who moved to Georgetown Township in 2020 to be closer to his children and grandchildren, he says the growth is easy to see.

"The growth of the area, the growth of this community here and the quality of work that they do here. I'm a big fan. I just think they do a great job," Askew said.

Back in March, the township approved a temporary development moratorium, pausing some new developments for up to eight months while leaders worked to address infrastructure concerns tied to rapid growth.

Some residents said they hope future planning includes more housing options.

“It would be great to have some affordable housing options for younger people,” resident Jane Hilbrand said.

Hilbrand has lived in Georgetown Township for nearly 20 years and said she has watched the area change over time.

“When my husband first moved to the area, he was surrounded by cornfields and it has all been developed since then,” Hilbrand said.

The community survey is open until May 29 at 5 p.m. Residents can complete it online or pick up a paper copy at the Georgetown Township Office.

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