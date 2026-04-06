Georgetown Township plans $850,000 in upgrades at Maplewood and Rush Creek Parks

JENISON, Mich. — The township is investing approximately $850,000 into improvements at Maplewood Park and Rush Creek Park. The project includes new pickleball courts, along with upgraded tennis and basketball courts, plus additional seating, fencing and shaded areas.

Local pickleball business owners say the demand for courts has been building for some time.

Matt Grandy, president and CEO of The Shop Pickleball and Fitness, said a lack of available court space has become noticeable as more people pick up the sport.

“We’ve heard that there’s a shortage of courts, and pickleball is a growing sport, so we’re excited about any opportunity for people to get out and play,” Grandy said.

Grandy and his business partner, Michael Cooley, opened their facility with the goal of creating a space where people could connect through the sport — something they say is contributing to its rapid growth.

Cooley said part of pickleball’s appeal is how accessible it is to players of all ages.

“You can do it with just a wide range of age groups, from young to teens all the way up to playing with your grandparents,” Cooley said.

Township leaders say that growing interest is driving the decision to invest in public courts.

“Pickleball has been in demand in the community, and we’ve had a lot of residents reach out and ask for that type of improvement,” said Justin Stadt, superintendent of Georgetown Township.

Stadt said the project is not only about expanding recreational options, but also maintaining parks that have served the community for decades.

“It’s just we’re meeting the needs of our residents and maintaining the improvements that we have currently,” he said.

Construction on the new courts is expected to begin in late April and continue through the summer, with the project expected to be completed around October.

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