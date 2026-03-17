Georgetown Township pauses new development for up to eight months over infrastructure concerns

JENISON, Mich. — Georgetown Township leaders have put a temporary hold on new development requests while they study whether the area's water system, roads, and emergency services can handle continued growth.

The pause will last up to 8 months as officials wait on studies examining water supply, water pressure, and other infrastructure needs before approving new projects.

Not everyone agrees with the decision. Developers say the delay could push housing projects back years and affect workers who depend on construction jobs.

"To bring the approval processes to a screeching halt and say we're not going to look at any of this, it would constrain our ability to do the forward planning that's necessary," Eastbrook Homes Developer Michael McGraw said.

But some residents say slowing down now could help the township avoid larger problems down the road.

"I've seen municipalities play catch-up with utilities and overall infrastructure. A pause to evaluate the situation is warranted," one Georgetown Township resident said.

Officials say they are waiting on several studies before moving forward with more development.

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