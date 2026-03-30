Georgetown Township closes 48th Avenue for months to install a new water main

JENISON, Mich. — 48th Avenue in Georgetown Township is shutting down for months as crews install a new water main to address growing demand on the local water system.

The road is expected to remain closed from March 30 through Aug. 30, assuming there are no delays in the project.

Township leaders say the upgrade is necessary to keep up with summer water usage and ensure adequate pressure for emergencies.

Justin Stadt, superintendent of Georgetown Township, said summer demand depletes water tanks rapidly.

“During the summer, we have a lot of demand on our water system, and these tanks are being depleted very rapidly, and having a bigger pipe that brings water to these tanks, we'll be able to fill them faster to meet today’s demand,” Stadt said.

The township is recommending an odd-even watering schedule to reduce strain on the system. Residents with odd-numbered addresses are asked to water their lawns on odd days, while those with even addresses water on even days. This prevents everyone from using water for irrigation at the same time.

“We want to make sure that if we have a house fire in June, between 5am and 10am that when our fire department opens up the hydrant, we have adequate pressure and adequate water to put out house fire and for our residents to have adequate pressure in the system,” Stadt said.

Officials are encouraging residents to cut back on the number of days and hours they run their sprinkler systems.

“We’re encouraging residents that as they turn down their sprinkler systems for the summer, if they can cut back and reduce the number of days that they’re watering and reduce the number of hours they’re watering their system. We all can work together as a community to try to reduce our demand,” Stadt said.

Kevin Hautzinger, who recently moved to Georgetown Township, supports the project and the requested water conservation.

“I think that upgrades are always necessary, and it's a lot cheaper to do preventative maintenance and upgrades than it is to have to scramble,” Hautzinger said.

Hautzinger thinks small changes could make a difference.

“If we can try and lessen those, I think that watering at a different time and watering on an even day… isn’t a huge ask,” Hautzinger said.

However, not all neighbors agree with the requested changes to their routines.

“For the township to ask to cut back, then people have to alter their schedule. That's, that's, that's where the problem comes in,” Rich Krieger said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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