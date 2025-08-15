Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrandville Hudsonville Jenison

Actions

Garage at Hudsonville-area apartment complex catches fire

A 30-unit garage at an apartment complex near the Ottawa County and Kent County border went up in smoke late Friday morning.
Fire at apartment complex garage in Georgetown Township
Posted
and last updated

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 30-unit garage at an apartment complex in Ottawa County went up in smoke late Friday morning.

The first reports came in around 11:15 a.m. for a fire in a garage at Brookmeadow Apartments in Georgetown Township. Crews found the building wrapped in flames and smoke.

Some people in nearby apartments were ordered to leave for their safety, but firefighters were able to put out the fire without anyone getting injured. The fire was also limited to just the garage.

The damage to the garage was described as extensive by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Resident's vehicles and other property inside was damaged or destroyed as well.

The scene remained active through Friday afternoon as investigators shift through the building.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Generic

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER