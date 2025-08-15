Garage at Hudsonville-area apartment complex catches fire

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 30-unit garage at an apartment complex in Ottawa County went up in smoke late Friday morning.

The first reports came in around 11:15 a.m. for a fire in a garage at Brookmeadow Apartments in Georgetown Township. Crews found the building wrapped in flames and smoke.

Some people in nearby apartments were ordered to leave for their safety, but firefighters were able to put out the fire without anyone getting injured. The fire was also limited to just the garage.

A 30-unit garage at Brookmeadow Apartments caught fire this morning, sending smoke high above the area near the Kent County and Ottawa County border. pic.twitter.com/JPpE59Bnfu — FOX 17 (@FOX17) August 15, 2025

The damage to the garage was described as extensive by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Resident's vehicles and other property inside was damaged or destroyed as well.

The scene remained active through Friday afternoon as investigators shift through the building.

