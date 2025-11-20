Driver, shopper hurt after vehicle plows into Jenison Dollar Tree

JENISON, Mich. — Two people were hurt when an elderly driver drove his SUV into the Dollar Tree store in Jenison Thursday morning.

The situation started as a crash between the 84-year-old's vehicle and an empty car in the parking lot off Cottonwood Drive around 10:43 a.m. While the driver was waiting for the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office to arrive at the scene, he went to pull his SUV forward.

However, he sent his vehicle through the front windows of the Dollar Tree before getting it under control.

WXMI/Michael Powers The Dollar Tree location in Jenison off Cottonwood Drive after a vehicle drove into the building on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

Despite there being several people inside the store, just one shopper took a minor injury. The 84-year-old driver from Wyoming was also hurt in the crash.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

