Detroit teams' success drives sales surge at Hudsonville collectibles store

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — When Detroit teams score big, a local Hudsonville store scores too. What starts as a home run, touchdown or power play goal in the "D" quickly turns into a rush of sales at Playmakers GCC.

Right now, all eyes are on the Tigers as they battle through the postseason.

In Hudsonville, Detroit pride is stacked on every shelf at Playmakers GCC. Co-owner Brian Haveman says business is booming thanks to the Tigers and Lions.

"My partner and I, we've just been into collectibles," Haveman said. "It was filling up our basements, and our wives said it needs to leave. They thought we were going to sell it, but we decided to open a business instead."

What a time to do it. With the Tigers battling in the postseason and the Lions off to a strong start, Haveman says the fan energy is translating directly to dollar signs.

"It's a really great time to be a Detroit fan. You have the Lions and the Tigers playing tonight in Game Five — we like our chances. The Pistons made the playoffs last year. It's just fun and exciting," Haveman said.

He says the store has been busy all week with fans stocking up on Tigers gear. Baseballs, bats and signed jerseys are some of the hottest items flying off the shelves.

"Sales have been great. People come in buying autographed items, baseballs, bats, and jerseys. And even more, it's the excitement — they want to talk about the Tigers and the Lions. It just creates a great atmosphere," Haveman said.

It's not just the store feeling the energy — so are the fans shopping inside.

"I am very surprised that we made it this far. But honestly — Go Tigers!" said Daniel Andreev, a Detroit Tigers fan.

"Born and raised in Michigan, and yeah, go Tarek. Let's get it! It's been interesting to say the least, but they seem to be clawing it back. Go Tigers," said Luke Petrinko, another Detroit Tigers fan.

If you're interested in checking out Playmakers GCC in Hudsonville, click here.

