Deputies investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Georgetown Township

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a 32-year-old man from Jenison was killed in a crash in Georgetown Township. Officials say the crash happened around 8:50 A.M. Friday on Cottonwood Drive at Summerset Drive.

Investigators say the 32-year-old man was turning on a Yamaha motorcycle, and went into the path of an SUV driving northbound on Cottonwood Drive.

OCSO says the man using the motorcycle died from his injuries in the crash. The driver of the SUV, a 21-year-old man from Grand Rapids was injured. The SUV had two passengers inside, and one of them was injured. The SUV driver and passenger were taken to the hospital.

Cottonwood Drive was shut down between Baldwin Street and Bauer Road as the investigation is ongoing.

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