Celebration Cinema RiverTown sees 65% attendance boost after lobby, restaurant renovation

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A few months after unveiling a redesigned lobby and Oscar's Restaurant & Bar, Celebration Cinema RiverTown says its investment is paying off as moviegoers return for a busy summer blockbuster season.

The Grandville theater has welcomed crowds for major releases including The Odyssey, Spider-Man and Toy Story 5, with theater officials saying the additions are helping create a destination that extends beyond the movie itself.

"This is when it really gets fun for us, and when the community gets to see the magnitude of the investment that we have made here with Celebration Cinema and Oscars at Rivertown Mall," said Emily Loakes, director of community affairs for Celebration Cinema. "Folks love the changes."

The changes are not just drawing attention — they are drawing crowds.

"We've absolutely seen an increase in attendance to Celebration Cinema here," Loakes said. "It's been about a 65% increase year over year."

She says the new restaurant has become a key part of the movie-going experience, giving guests a place to gather before or after a show while also welcoming shoppers visiting RiverTown Crossings Mall.

"That's the magic when people connect over a movie and have a space to pause," Loakes said.

Moviegoers say the updates have made the theater feel more inviting.

"We were here before they renovated it, but it looks so much better now," said Veronica Villanova. "It's more of a welcoming feeling coming and seeing how it's all open and the restaurant's right there."

For Macey Miller, the addition of the restaurant makes a trip to the theater feel like a complete night out.

"Where I'm from they do have restaurants and theaters, and it's great," Miller said. "You get some food beforehand, go watch a movie. It's the perfect combo."

For lifelong Marvel fan Jose, the theater's renovations and summer blockbuster lineup made Celebration Cinema Rivertown an easy choice.

"If I'm gonna come here to watch Spider-Man, it's because I loved Spider-Man as a kid," Jose said. "I think it's a great experience watching the movie down here."

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