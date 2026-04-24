Celebration Cinema at RiverTown Crossings Mall opens Oscar's Restaurant and Bar after $5.8M renovation

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Celebration Cinema is opening a new dining option at RiverTown Crossings Mall as part of a multi-million dollar renovation aimed at enhancing the movie-going experience.

Oscar’s Restaurant & Bar is designed to serve both moviegoers and mall visitors, offering a space that connects directly to the mall’s food court. The addition is part of a $5.8 million reinvestment that includes upgrades to the theater’s lobby and auditoriums.

The renovation features luxury heated recliners, a new premium auditorium equipped with Dolby Atmos sound, and expanded food and beverage options. Moviegoers can also order food and drinks directly to their seats using a QR code system.

Oscar’s menu will include pizzas, sliders, quesadillas, appetizers and desserts. It will also be the only location inside the mall with a liquor license, offering beer, wine and cocktails to customers whether they are shopping or attending a movie.

The restaurant’s grand opening is set for Monday, April 27, coinciding with the theater’s bi-annual Movie Preview Experience. The free event will feature trailers for upcoming films.

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