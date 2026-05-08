Calvin Christian Schools Spanish immersion program prepares students for bilingual futures

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — At Calvin Christian Schools, some students begin learning entirely in Spanish before they even enter kindergarten. School leaders say the goal is not only to help students become bilingual, but to help prepare them for opportunities far beyond the classroom.

The school’s Spanish Immersion program allows students to learn subjects like math, science and reading in Spanish starting as young as 3 years old. According to the school, the program is designed to help students develop language proficiency, cultural competency and communication skills through everyday instruction.

For senior Santiago Rivas, the program has also helped him stay connected to his roots after moving from Venezuela to West Michigan as a child.

“For me, learning Spanish from such a young age and being able to improve that learning has been something really big for me,” Rivas said.

School leaders say bilingual education can help students better connect with people from different backgrounds and perspectives.

“There are more doors and different opportunities that can open,” Spanish Immersion Director Jenna Martinez said. “When someone speaks another language, they can communicate with different people and families, and see things from a different perspective.”

The program also emphasizes cultural understanding, helping students learn about traditions and communities from across the Spanish-speaking world.

Former immersion student Brady Nichols said learning Spanish helped shape the way he connects with others.

“I love the relationships that are created when somebody whose first language is Spanish finds out that I speak Spanish,” Nichols said. “The way that immediately bridges the gap between us creates a closer bond.”

Nichols, who graduated from University of Michigan, said the immersion experience also helped him build confidence and problem-solving skills.

Some students in the program can also earn college credits through partnerships with Calvin University before graduating high school. Calvin University says the partnership allows immersion students to continue building on their Spanish studies while earning college credit toward a Spanish minor.

For senior Aaliyah Garcia, being bilingual is also helping prepare her for a future career in nursing.

“I think it’s really helpful because working in nursing, you’re working with all kinds of different people,” Garcia said. “I really hope I’ll be able to use my Spanish in the hospital and help people that maybe don’t speak English.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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