Buck Creek EcoQuest brings nature fun to Grandville families this Saturday

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville families looking for weekend adventure can dive into nature at Buck Creek EcoQuest, happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Wedgewood Park Pavilion.

The morning event promises hands-on nature experiences for all ages, featuring live animals from Blandford Nature Center, Art on the Creek activities and a scavenger hunt with prizes for participants.

Families can explore the Monarchs & Milkweed Village, take guided walks along the stream and capture memories with family photos in butterfly costumes. Each family can take home a free plant or seed as a memento of their nature adventure.

The event will proceed rain or shine, ensuring families can enjoy outdoor learning regardless of weather conditions.

Parking is available at Oakestown Intermediate for attendees.

