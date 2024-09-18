Grand Rapids Youth Council hosting Mayoral Candidate forum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Mayor’s Youth Council is welcoming candidates for the upcoming open Mayor position to a forum on September 25.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the public is invited to this Q&A-style event, highlighting the importance of youth voices and each candidate’s stance on issues impacting young people in Grand Rapids.

Despite being too young to vote, all ages are invited.

“…they still have priorities that need to be heard by decision-makers,” said Shannon L. Harris, executive director of Our Community’s Children. “This is why the forum will create a brave space in which to honor the voices of youth.”

You can register to come to this free event here.

