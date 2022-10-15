Your guide to weekend events throughout the Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s plenty to do in West Michigan, but sometimes it’s hard to know where to start. Our Michelle Dunaway did your research for you, so you can make the most out of this weekend!

The Grand Rapids Griffins are in town this weekend after their home opener against the San Diego Gulls Friday night.

Click here for tickets.

The Griffins fell to the Gulls, but they’ll have another chance for a victory Saturday night at Van Andel Arena. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

The Grand Rapids Ballet also starts its new season this weekend with Elemental Movement at Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

It’s three different ballets, exploring movement in different spaces.

The show started Friday and runs through Sunday.

Click here for dates and times.

If you’re interested in art and other beautiful creations, be sure to head to Grand Haven Saturday!

The Merchants and Makers Market is partnering with Chow Down Centertown, presented by Grand Haven Main Street.

There will be plenty to do with food trucks, live music and all your favorite merchants and makers.

The market is open from noon to 5 p.m., with food trucks closing at 6 p.m.

It’s a free event, but the market encourages nonperishable donations for Momentum Center’s micro-pantry.

Click here for more information.

Art at the Yard is happening at D Baker & Son Lumber from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. Saturday.

The longstanding art event brings together artists and patrons to raise money for the Grand Haven Schools Foundation and their work to support initiatives that boost school readiness and promote student success.

There, you’ll find pottery, painting, sculptures, glass, jewelry and much more. Plus, there will be live music, Crepes by the Lake and a cash bar.

There’s a suggested $10 donation at the door and ten-percent of the artists’ sales also go toward the foundation.

Click here for more information.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is hosting its annual Cultural Heritage Festival Saturday from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

This event honors the longstanding history of diversity and cultural traditions by bringing in cultural organizations throughout West Michigan to share their backgrounds.

There will be presentations, music, art, food and more.

General admission to the museum will cover all activities within this event.

Click here for more information.

Saturday evening you can experience community at East Kentwood High School with interactive performance, visual art, food and conversation.

There will be events for the whole family starting at 5 p.m., including informational booths, interactive drum and dance sessions and instrument discovery.

At 7 p.m., there will be a concert of spoken word, drama, dance and music, followed by a discussion about community safety at 8 p.m.

Food trucks in the parking lot will be available from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. and the event is free.

Click here for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube