‘You can tell when God's with you’: Man walking with new leg brace after fall through church attic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In January, Mitch Lanky’s life changed forever. The West Michigan father of three was installing audiovisual equipment in a church attic back on Jan. 8 when the floor gave out, sending him plummeting 25 feet onto a concrete floor.

Miraculously, Mitch survived, but his road to recovery has been intense.

Mitch suffered severe injuries, including:



A broken pelvis from hip to tailbone

A shattered elbow with nerve damage

Broken bones in his left arm

Internal bleeding

Roughly three quarters of his ribs broken

Mitch spent about 60 days in the ICU, undergoing multiple surgeries and relying on a ventilator for weeks.

In May, four months after the accident, Mitch took his first steps again at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital. He continued his recovery with in-home therapy, making significant progress in outpatient sessions.

Mitch's determination and faith drove his recovery.

"It was never any doom or despair. It was just... this is what we have to work through,” he told FOX 17 Friday.

Just weeks before Christmas, Mitch received a life-changing piece of medical equipment — an advanced knee brace that will help him walk unassisted.

The brace, fitted by the Mary Free Bed Orthotics & Prosthetics team, features a hydraulic control system providing real-time feedback on Mitch's gait.

Mitch's wife, Laura, expressed her gratitude, saying, "It's just amazing to see how he's doing. ... There's no explanation other than God is with him."

Mitch is eager to continue his progress, starting with physical therapy sessions using his new brace. He'll work on walking on flat ground, and eventually stairs and uneven terrain, with the ultimate goal of full rehabilitation.

Mitch's story is a testament to the power of faith, determination and medical innovation.

As he looks forward to a brighter future, he encourages others to "keep praying – it does wonders."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube