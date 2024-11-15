You can now borrow video games from the Grand Rapids Public Library

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) now carries video games as part of its collection.

Patrons can check out PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox games with their GRPL cards, according to a library spokesperson.

“Libraries are investing in game collections because game play supports our mission to provide opportunities to connect with others, practice critical thinking, and support literacy skills for patrons of all ages,” says Collection Services Director Ann Neff Rohs. “We have extended our gaming collection to include video games to support the recreational activities of our community.”

We’re told families spend an average of $1,000 annually on video games.

GRPL says the games in their collection will help ease the strain on patrons’ budgets by giving them the option to borrow instead of buy.

“We’re excited to bring video games to gamers of all ages and really show the value a library card can deliver,” adds Rohs.

Games may be borrowed at any of GRPL’s branches or through their website.

