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Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival announces it will not host 2026 event

Yassou Greek Festival cancelled for 2026
grgreekfest.com
Yassou Greek Festival cancelled for 2026
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The popular Yassou! Greek Festival will not return in Grand Rapids this year. The festival is hosted by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

The celebration of Greek food and culture is generally scheduled each August. Hundreds of people across West Michigan attend, and serves as a major fundraiser for the church.

They shared the news with a post on their website that simply reads, "Yassou is taking a much needed break! We will be taking 2026 off, but already looking forward to eating, dancing, and being Greek with our community in 2027!"

Yassou Greek Festival cancelled for 2026

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