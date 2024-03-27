Yard waste to be collected in Grand Rapids starting April 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Yard waste collection begins in Grand Rapids next week.

The city says yard waste will be picked up at the same time as trash through the second Saturday in December. Leave yard waste in trash-pickup locations before 7 a.m. Pickup is weather dependent.

Register for collection services on the city’s website.

The city says residents may request yard waste carts at $27.50 to order. Secure a yellow tag to your cart when you want the cart to be emptied. Purple bulk tags may be used for branches and large twigs.

Tags may be purchased at City Hall or area grocery and hardware stores.

Please keep the following in mind:



Yard waste must be in city carts or bags, and they must be set out in plain view.

Do not overfill bags; keep them under 30 pounds.

The city will not accept stones, dirt or manure.

Waste can be stored in non-city-issued paper bags; however, all bags must have yard waste bulk tags attached.

Tie down bulk materials.

Do not allow bundles to exceed four-foot lengths or two-inch diameters.

Do not sweep or rake leaves or other yard waste into streets or gutters, as they may lead to street floods.

We’re told yard waste may also be dropped off for free at its year-round drop-off location at 2001 Butterworth St. SW. Remember to keep yard waste loose or stored in paper bags.

Visit the Department of Public Works’ webpage for more information.

