Yard waste collection, drop-off begin April 5 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids opens its yard waste drop-off site and begins its curbside yard waste collection service for the season on April 5.

New this year, the city is partnering with organics and composting vendor We Care Denali for its yard waste drop-off site, a news release said Thursday.

The company will manage all onsite operations, working to turn yard waste into a high-quality compost that will be sold in West Michigan.

Once finished compost is ready this summer, residents will be able to pick up to one cubic yard of material once per year on a first-come, first-served basis.

Drop-off will be located at 2001 Butterworth SW.

Hours of operation this season will be:

April 5 through Memorial Day, May 31:

Monday-Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

June 1 through mid-December:

Monday-Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For yard waste curbside collection, city tags are $2.50 each, wastepaper bags are $12.50 for a package of five and cart tags are $6 each.

Curbside yard waste is collected on the same day as refuse collection.

All yard waste will need to be placed at the refuse collection point by 7 a.m.

The city has a few reminders about preparing yard waste for curbside collection: