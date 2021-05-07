'Wow!': Grandville man speechless after winning $100,000 lottery prize

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A Grandville man is $100,000 richer after playing the Michigan Lottery’s $100K Raffle game.

Terry Sparks won when his $100K Raffle number was picked in the April 29 drawing.

“I called my wife right away to tell her the good news. We were both speechless,” said Sparks.

Sparks says he bought the ticket online.

“I saw an ad for the raffle when I logged in to my Lottery account to do my daily Spin to Win, so I decided to give it a try,” said Sparks. “I got an email from the Lottery notifying me of a prize, so I logged in to see what I had won. When I saw the prize amount all I could say was: ‘Wow!’"

The 59-year-old says he plans to pay bills with some of his winnings and save the rest.

