World of Winter returns to West Michigan, a boom for local businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The World of Winter Festival is returning to downtown Grand Rapids for the sixth year in a row, beginning on Friday.

Officially the largest winter festival in the U.S., World of Winter not only brings an array of art displays and activities to the city, but it also brings new faces as well as a boost for local businesses in West Michigan.

Michael Herblet is the Owner of Sweetwater's Coffee and Tea Monroe North, one of the local businesses located in the heart of World of Winter.

“The incredible art installations in our neighborhood really drive additional foot traffic," said Herblet.

Despite (or maybe because of?) the frigid temperatures this year, Sweetwater’s Coffee and Tea is looking forward to a mid-winter boost in business.

“We offer a wide range of coffee and gourmet tea products, and we really pride ourselves on our globally inspired drinks," explained Herblet.

Year after year, Sweetwater's continues to attract a consistent influx of business during festival season.

“We typically see anywhere from 25 to 30 percent growth in sales," explained Herblet.

During the festival, Sweetwater's doors are going to be open later on the weekends, closing at 8 p.m.

The cafe is focusing on the Lunar New Year as this year’s theme for the World of Winter, and in the spirit of the festival, Sweetwater's is introducing a few new products.

“We’ve launched a couple of drinks as part of that," described Herblet.

Just down the road, retailers are also looking forward to the business boom that World of Winter brings.

Co-owner of Second Vibes, a vintage clothing store in Grand Rapids, Camille Steverson, is giving customers the opportunity to see her store’s uniqueness.

“We’re going to have a mannequin showcasing some up-cycled pieces. We also have some other display elements. We’re really excited to re-do things in the shop, put up a new window display to bring people in," explained Steverson.

The World of Winter festival runs until Sunday, March 2. You can find more details about the festival, here.

