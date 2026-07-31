World of Winter drew 3.9 million visitors, generated $38 million economic impact for Grand Rapids region

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The numbers are in for Grand Rapids' World of Winter festival, and the economic impact is hot. The annual event drew 3.9 million visitors and generated an estimated $38 million economic impact for the Grand Rapids region, with 335 jobs supported by the festival.

Visitors spent an estimated $32.6 million during the two-month festival, up from $25.1 million in 2025.

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"We were very pleased to see that we're growing the number of visitors every year," Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. Director of Communications Bill Kirk said.

Kirk said the festival's growth fits the mission of bringing people down during a time when people want to stay inside.

"We want to do is give people a reason to come downtown during the cold winter months and celebrate these spaces and connect with each other," Kirk said.

WOW brings in several large art installations spread that downtown GR. A number of free events are planned near the exhibits.

"We hope that it's a benefit for our downtown businesses. What we hear anecdotally from them is that it generates more foot traffic and gives them some more economic activity in those months that typically could be kind of quiet," Kirk said.

Local businesses say they feel the impact directly. Chris Wessely, owner of Noodle Pig, a gourmet ramen restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids, said the festival is a reliable boost.

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"World of Winter is amazing. Every year is fantastic. We love to see this influx of people coming in," Wessely said.

Wessely said his team plans specifically around the festival's schedule.

"The closer the events are in proximity to our restaurant, it's just we know that that's going to be a busier day for us. So we you know we plan our labor around that. We stock up. We make more food in anticipation of that influx of people," Wessely said.

Wessely said he has only one request for organizers.

"In fact, the only complaint I could say is, please bring more events to 555 Monroe. That'd be fantastic," Wessely said.

Wessely said the festival gives people a reason to embrace the season.

"I love the excuse of getting out, enjoying a festival, doing things outside, getting fresh air when it's beautifully frozen outside, because there's really there's a saying that someone said before. There's no such thing as bad weather, just bad choice of clothing," Wessely said.

The sixth annual World of Winter is set to begin January 8, 2027, and runs through the end of February.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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