World of Winter calls out vandal who tore down sculpture

Security footage of art vandalism
World of Winter GR via Instagram
Security footage of art vandalism
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — World of Winter Grand Rapids posted a video showing one of its artist's displays being violently torn down.

Security footage of art vandalism

You can see the person approach the piece, at first hitting stanchions and throwing a nearby sign before throwing the stanchions aside and tearing the heart-shaped sculpture down.

Security footage of art vandalism

The piece, called Disco Heart, was removed, leaving an empty circle of stanchions in its place.

Piece removed after vandalism at World of Winter 2025

While they did not say the date the damage happened, the post— titled Please Respect the Art— was made Sunday afternoon.

