World of Winter announces large-scale art installations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bright spot in an otherwise dull section of the snowy season, World of Winter just can’t wait to give you something to look forward to!

Keep an eye out for massive water-borne birds, projections on buildings, and huge light structures!

World of Winter Festival Large-scale Installations

1. Solovieko Songbirds by Amigo and Amigo (@amigoandamigo)

2. The Hive by Beamhacker (@beamhacker)

3. Seasonal Wonders by Livespace (@livespaceavl) and DGRI (that’s us!)

4. Chronoharp by Amigo and Amigo (@amigoandamigo)

5. Singing Tree

6. Apogee by Chalk River Labs (@chalkriverlabs)

7. Manidoo Bawating by Hybycozo (@hybycozo), GRBOI and Alan Compo (@compo_alan)

8. WoW Selfie Spot by VW Designs (@valeriewahna)

9. Disco Heart by Downtown Decorations.

10. Birdhouse by LeMonde Studio (@lemondestudio)

11. Squiggle Tree by DeVries Landscaping

12. Bon{d}Fire by 27JuneStudio (@27junestudio)

13. Alarum by Two Eagles (@twoeaglesmarcus)

14. Kinetic Perspective by Juan Fuentes (@juanfuentestudio)

15. Waves by Juan Fuentes (@juanfuentestudio)

World of Winter happens January 10 through March 2, 2025 all over the downtown Grand Rapids area.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube