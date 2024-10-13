'Women are the decision makers in this economy': Fall bridal show returns to DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Before you walk down the aisle, let someone else walk down the runway.

On Saturday, the Fall Bridal Show of West Michigan returned to the DeVos Place for an afternoon of wedding day fashion and planning.

"Women are the decision makers of this economy," Carmen Flores, a show producer. "We give local businesses and even larger national businesses the opportunity to showcase their goods and services so that brides can make informed decisions on their wedding day."

For the past twenty years, the bridal show has hosted vendors that offer a variety of services, including wedding dresses and tuxedos, limousine and party bus rentals, jewelry, flowers and venues.

This year's event featured a fashion show with 48 different bridal gowns and $5,000 in door prizes.

"Focus on the marriage, not so much the wedding day," said Flores, whose daughters were married within 18 months of each other. "Planning for the wedding day should be fun and not stressful."

The DeVos Place will host a winter bridal show on January 25.

