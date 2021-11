GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman involved in the May 2020 riots in downtown Grand Rapids has accepted a plea deal with prosecutors.

Alexandria Lyons pleaded guilty Wednesday to inciting a riot, which is considered a felony, according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

Prosecutors want Lyons to pay restitution for windows that were smashed at Mojo’s Dueling Piano Bar & Restaurant during the riot.

Lyons is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6

