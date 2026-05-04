Woman killed in crash at 28th and Division in Grand Rapids, intersection closed for several hours

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says a woman was killed in a crash in the area of S. Division Ave. and 28th St. SE on Sunday night.

Officers shared around 11:40 p.m. a car ran the red light heading northbound on Division, and hit a car on 28th St.

The woman inside the car that was hit was killed. There were three people inside the other car. One of them is reported to have serious injuries.

Investigators say preliminary information shows both alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

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