Woman dead after Christmas Eve shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One woman is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids on Dec. 24, 2021.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, a 43-year-old woman is dead after being shot in the chest at 8:49 p.m. in the 600 block of Cass Avenue SE.

The incident happened inside of a residence and the woman knew the person who shot her.

Authorities report she was transported to St Mary’s hospital before being pronounced dead.

An investigation is being conducted by Major Case detectives and the Forensic Services Unit both of whom are in route to the scene.